A Nigerian lady has narrated the story of how her ex-boyfriend broke up with her after a dramatic event that happened in his house

According to the lady identified on Facebook as Chidimma Miracle, she visited her man's new house in Asaba and he offered her a glass of water

Chidimma said she refused to drink the water, insisting that she was not thirsty, but this did not go down well with her lover who said it was a taboo to reject his offer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Nigerian man has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend after she refused to drink a glass of water he fetched for him.

According to the lady named Chidimma Miracle who narrated her story on Facebook, she visited her boyfriend and he rushed to the kitchen and brought a glass of water for her. But she said she refused to drink the water.

A relationship went sour after the lady refused to drink the water her man offered her. Photo credit: Aleksandr Zubkov and mevans.

Source: UGC

Why I did not drink the water

According to Chidimma, she refused to drink the water because she was not thirsty, but her then-boyfriend saw things differently, saying it was a taboo for her to have rejected the water.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She wrote on Facebook:

"Immediately we got to his house, he hurriedly entered kitchen and offered me a glass of water. I told him that I wasn’t thirsty. He replied that I shouldn’t reject anything he offers me but I insisted that I wasn’t thirsty.

"The senior sister screamed from her end that it’s a taboo to reject water in their place but I still insisted I wasn’t thirsty. He angrily returned the water and his attitude towards me changed. After we left his house, he stopped calling and if I call, he won’t pick.

"That was how they cancelled the marriage because I simply didn’t take the water they offered me."

See her Facebook post below:

Facebook users react

Amaka Micheal said:

"Hmmm following him to Asaba alone was a big risk. So you refusing the water, hmmm well you're right but then what if una no reach house nko? Thinking widely."

Mma JT commented:

"Why did you follow him to Asaba? And to his house, what if he has done something bad to you. Is a dicey situation shaa. Is good you followed your instinct and you shouldn’t be angry he stopped calling because he feels you think he wants to poison you, so what he did is not wrong."

Nigerian man breaks up with girlfriend, sends her expensive iPhone with separation notice

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Nigerian man broke up with his girlfriend in the most bizarre way possible.

The man sent the lady an iPhone worth the sum of R25k, but inside the phone pack, there was a notice of separation.

The story later went viral as so many Nigerians reacted and said they were shocked while some said the lady was given her retirement benefits.

Source: Briefly News