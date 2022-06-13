A man shared a simple resignation letter that caught the attention of many due to its hilarious accuracy

Twitter user @MBSVUDU shared the letter which simply said “Bye bye sir,” and he was hella impressed

Many took to the comment section in fits of laughter as this resignation letter is everything they have dreamed of saying

If you have ever worked a day in your life, then you have probably mentally written your resignation multiple times. Someone had enough and resigned with three simple words that left social media peeps cry-laughing.

Twitter user @MBSVUDU shared a simple resignation letter that had many busting over its accuracy. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Working and juggling life are tough. So, when you have a difficult boss or working environment, the desire to resign on a daily is something that hits hard.

Twitter user @MBSVUDU shared a snap of a resignation letter which simply said “Bye bye sir,” and its accuracy is everything. Sometimes the less said says more than a thousand words.

“Simple.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media people set the comment section alight as the post is SO relatable

Seeing this resignation letter had many laughing immediately as they took have written this exact resignation letter in their head many times. Some bosses are just too much and a “k bye” is all they deserve.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@5Million_ said:

“I was supposed to write one over the weekend and I'm seeing this now ”

@NtsebiH said:

“Why long paragraph if you were not happy no thank you no wara wara just bye bye ”

@sakhizintombi said:

“I sent 1 liner. Basically saying hi I’m resigning effective today last day (insert date). Regards.”

@Israel71005257 said:

@Mike_Easiy said:

Resignation letter South Africa: The right way to quit your job with a professional resignation letter

In related news, Briefly News reported that job seeking and job resignations are two critical career processes that require high levels of professionalism. Workers should, therefore, handle them carefully to make sure they secure their dream jobs and then leave peacefully when it is time to move on to greener pastures. Career advisers insist that employees should use proper channels on their way out as much as they did on their entry. So, how do you politely write a resignation letter?

The labor market is ever-changing and highly unpredictable for career persons. It is advisable to make peace as you leave a workplace for a smooth transition in your career. Remember at the workplace, never burn your bridges.

The letter of resignation is a formal document that the employee composes informing their employer about the intentions of letting go their roles. The letter is crucial because it alerts an employer, enabling them to make necessary arrangements in their replacement.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News