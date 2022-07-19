Fire and destruction at Europe's biggest sand dune

This photograph taken on July 18, 2022 shows the smoke rising from the forest fire in La Teste-de-Buch, seen from Pyla sur Mer, in front of the Pilat dune. In scorching heat, with more than 40°C, some 8,000 people had to leave - in a "preventive manner" according to the prefecture - the Miquelots and Pyla-sur-Mer, districts of the municipality of La Teste-de-Buch, a town of 28,000 inhabitants where 4,300 hectares of forest went up in smoke.. Photo: THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP

In a usual July on Europe's biggest sand dune, holidaymakers clamber to its peak to admire the panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean beyond. This year, its heights are deserted, shrouded in smoke, with fire service planes buzzing overhead.

The Dune de Pilat is a famous attraction on France's west coast, with its sands rising abruptly out of thick pine forests that shade bustling camp sites and caravan parks in the summer months.

This year, the forests are ablaze, sending up thick clouds of smoke that blot out the sun as they drift over the ocean or towards the city of Bordeaux, 60 kilometres (36 miles) to the north east.

Firefighters try to control a separate fire further inland from the Dune de Pilat.

Around 6,500 hectares of forest have burned so far near the dune -- an area 12 km long and 7.0 km wide -- with another 12,800 hectares lost to a separate and bigger fire further inland to the east.

"We were faced with a wall of fire that was 40-50 metres high. It was a tinderbox," fire service spokesman Matthieu Jomain told AFP on Tuesday from a blackened area next to the dune.

"There were sparks being carried several hundred metres by the wind," he added.

Around 2,000 firefighters are battling round the clock to bring the infernos under control, backed by helicopters and Canadair fire planes which swoop down into the ocean to fill their tanks.

Around 20,000 people have been evacuated near the dune, including residents in the tourist town of La Teste-de-Buch where the temperature hovered around 40 Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.

"The firemen rang the doorbell to tell us we had to evacuate right away and then the police arrived five minutes later and told us the same thing," a pensioner told AFP as he left with his partner and pets in a car.

'Amazing' firefighters

At least five campsites have been destroyed by the flames, including one that featured in a popular recent series of French comedy films called "Camping".

The remains of a burned out camp site near the Dune de Pilat.

"I had a message from a fireman saying 'we're sorry'," the director of the gutted "Camping de la Dune" site, Franck Couderc, told BFM television.

"They shouldn't be sorry. It's amazing what they did," he said.

The local zoo has begun evacuating its animals which were in danger of inhaling the smoke, with 363 out of 850 already sent in a special convoy to a facility near Bordeaux.

Around a dozen animals succumbed to the stress and heat, however, the national environment ministry said.

The whole area around the Dune de Pilat lives off tourists in the summer months who are drawn to the nearby Bay of Arcachon, surfing beaches to the south, or the upmarket Cap Ferret area with its five-star hotels.

"It's heartbreaking," said Patrick Davet, the mayor of La Teste-de-Buch.

"Economically, it's going to be very difficult for them and very difficult for the town because we are a tourist town, and we need the season," he added.

