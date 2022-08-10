A video showing photos of a teddy bear which is the most expensive one in the world, with a really interesting price

Made by a German company that manufactures toys or Steiff, the bear sold at auction in 2000 for a whopping $2.1 million

Some internet users have reacted to the cost of the teddy bear, with some questioning what it can do

If you think toys are expensive, then you've obviously not heard about the Steiff teddy bear, which has move swag and is worth more than one can ever imagine a toy to be.

The teddy bear was manufactured by a well-known German toy company Steiff in collaboration with Louis Vuitton.

Internet users have reacted to the video. Credit: @designercommunity

According to Expensive World, this teddy bear was sold at the Monaco auction in 2000 for a whopping $2.1 million.

Details, such as eyes with sapphires and diamonds and gold elements, may have contributed to this price.

Jesse Kim from Korea bought this bear, which is now exposed in Korea's Teddy Bear Museum.

Social media users share thoughts

makeupbyabird:

"Gotta figure out some way to help the rich spend the money I guess… might as well have a $2 million teddy bear."

mr.lxry:

"Can the teddy bear talk for that type of money"

1dqds:

"Insane!"

__ryan.m92__:

"$2.1 million Its fur has real gold and its eyes are made of sapphires and diamonds, that's why one of the most expensive toys in the world is this cute teddy bear that costs $2.1 million."

singlecab_carrillo.38:

"It better cure cancer or sumn."

