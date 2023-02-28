A TikTok video of a turtle has gone viral due to its jump scare effect

A man tries to feed a stick to a turtle but unfortunately drops it, and things go wrong when he tries to pick it up

Some viewers have been frightened by the video, with comments about heart palpitations and dropped phones

This is one fast turtle! @ucnobbii25/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Just when you thought you knew all about turtles and how they move. It turns out the animal can move fast when it needs to. A TikTok post showed this cute little creature turning into on of the predatory beasts of our darkest, most terrifying dreams.

The jump scare TikTok video of a turtle may scare even the bravest person

It would be best to have health insurance before getting caught up in a jumpscare prank because, shem, no one is ever ready. Even when you think you're ready, you are not prepared. If you think you're a sterring and have no fear in your heart.

Take a look at the video below:

The video scared the daylights out of netizens

Maybe the video did not scare you. Congratulations, here is your medal. But some people had a moment where their lives flashed before their eyes, and souls left their bodies because the jumpscare was that good.

Here is what they had to say:

@Wsg LMAO✋ said:

"Bro, I jumped."

@Tanjiro___

"My heart just dropped."

@sleepy added:

"My phone flew."

Riley✌️ said:

"I broke my back."

