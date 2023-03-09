TikTok Star @lambibriannew Makes Viral Nail Tutorial Parody With 2.5 Million Views
- Brian's video, which parodies nail tutorials, creatively and cleverly highlights the process while making good-looking "nails" from paper
- The video has gone viral, with 2.5 million views at the time of publishing, and netizens have shown love for Brian's creativity with the paper nails
- Commenters were impressed with the outcome of the paper nails, with some even jokingly wanting to book an appointment with Brian
TikTok star Brian, known as @lambibriannew, has made another viral post - this time as a parody of nail tutorials. The innovative video isn't making fun of the process but cleverly highlights it while making good-looking "nails" from paper.
"Y’all asked for this so I had to deliver. How accurate is this tho?"
Brian's viral video is a combination of creativity and wit
It's one thing to poke fun at a popular trend, but it takes a lot to make something decent from it. It's no wonder the video sits on 2.5 million views at the time of publishing - he found the perfect balance of the two. Take a look for yourself:
Netizens show Brian love for his creativity with the paper nails
Here is what some of them had to say:
@Mockingbird commented:
He used paper boi ur creative lol"
@Atalya Marques said:
"Low key lemme book an appointment "
@t.r.a.c.y_editz said:
"why do they actually look alright"
@wila said:
"The way he perfected the shape of the paper nails tho"
Source: Briefly News