Brian creatively creates a stunning nail look. @Iambibbriannew/TikTok

TikTok star Brian, known as @lambibriannew, has made another viral post - this time as a parody of nail tutorials. The innovative video isn't making fun of the process but cleverly highlights it while making good-looking "nails" from paper.

"Y’all asked for this so I had to deliver. How accurate is this tho?"

Brian's viral video is a combination of creativity and wit

It's one thing to poke fun at a popular trend, but it takes a lot to make something decent from it. It's no wonder the video sits on 2.5 million views at the time of publishing - he found the perfect balance of the two. Take a look for yourself:

Netizens show Brian love for his creativity with the paper nails

Here is what some of them had to say:

@Mockingbird commented:

He used paper boi ur creative lol"

@Atalya Marques said:

"Low key lemme book an appointment "

@t.r.a.c.y_editz said:

"why do they actually look alright"

@wila said:

"The way he perfected the shape of the paper nails tho"

