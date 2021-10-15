A family in the northern part of Nigeria have become an internet sensation following the wild animals they live with

An explorer shared a video as he ran into a Hausa man who has a wild hyena and snakes which live with him and his immediate family

The family's unique cultural practice has become a sort of sport in their community as well as helps them make money

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Abu Bakr is a Nigerian family man who resides with wild animals like snakes and a hyena.

The Kano resident has gone viral after an explorer identified as Joe Hattab shared on Facebook a video of Abu, dubbed the Hyena Man.

One family lives with wild animals and makes some money out of it. Credit: Discover with Joe Hattab

Source: UGC

The hyena was caught in the bush

In the video, Abu was seen handling several snakes on the floor effortlessly. The 'Hyena Man' said the wild animal was caught in the bush. Since then, it has lived with him and his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

They control it with a chain and have a mouth-protector of the sort that keeps the animal's teeth in check and prevent it from causing anyone harm.

People sit on the hyena to get cure for ailments

Abu earns a living with his snakes by showcasing them while people sit on the hyena to get a cure for ailments.

Briefly News gathered that the practice of sitting on the hyena for cure is a cultural belief Abu's family holds dear and seems to be working for them and people who patronise it.

Internet users react

Yasir Ali wrote:

"Wow totally new information for me about Nigerian people. Love them and yes they have a unique culture."

Taheer H Zizou said:

"The city with wonderful things, Kano, my city and my State! Thanks guys for exploring our culture!"

Ahdil Pooloo stated:

"In Africa, there's still the practice of ancient rites of animists tribes that even they embraced religion like Islam or Christianity. Still perform a mixture of ancient rituals and their new faith in religion, like voodoo in certain parts of Africa or in Latin America or the Caribbean islands. Really impressive performance."

Goca Gordana Géczy opined:

"Poor monkeys and hyenas... These are very strange people cos they think that sitting on hyenas back are medicine, they could be crash hyenas spin, its not medicine it abusing to the animals... Poor animals.... And the huge number of snakes, it's horror place... terrible."

Stunning video shows moment man comes face-to-face with lion he rescued 7 years ago, it jumped on him

In other news about animals, Briefly News previously reported that a man ran into two lions he had saved seven years ago in an unbelievable fashion.

Kevin Richardson, who owns a lion park in South Africa, took the risk of meeting the lions for the first time after many years to ascertain if they'd remember him.

OMG News reports that Kevin had come to the lions' aid when they were rejected as cubs by the mommy lion. He was said to have approached the cubs and taken them to his facility where they were cared for

Source: Briefly.co.za