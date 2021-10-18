Husband Gifts Wife Brand New Car After She Gives Birth to a Son

Jweks is the second Kisunmu man this year to buy his spouse a car after a wealthy dentist Gifted his girlfriend a 2013 Nissan Juke

The businessman arrived at a hospital where he presented his darling with a brand new Mazda Axela with the words 'Welcome home Prince' written on the number plate part

The father of one took to social media to pamper his wife with love, revealing that she gave birth on her birthday

Areal estate agent identified ad Max Jwecks is the talk of the town.

Jweks is the second Kisunmu man this year to buy his spouse a car after a wealthy dentist gifted his girlfriend a 2013 Nissan Juke.

Jweks surprised his wife Daisy with a car after delivering a bouncing baby boy a few days ago.

The businessman showed up in hospital carrying a bouquet, gave it to his wife before they left with their newborn son. Outside the hospital, a brand new Mazda Axela with words 'Welcome home Prince' written on the number plate part awaited the new mom and her son.

The photos and videos from the precious moment were shared on social media by Cebbie Koks

Jweks took to social media to pamper his wife with love, revealing that Daisy gave birth on her birthday.

"I cannot fathom how in the world you absorbed so much pain to deliver our beautiful son on your birthday!!! You are really one hell of a strong woman and I absolutely admire your courage!' he wrote in part.

Adding:

"This is your best gift to me and I will ever be grateful to you! I am flooded with the emotion of joy and I can’t wait to bring the two of you to our beautiful home together. Can’t restrict my joy for our newly born son, Prince Kellsley. Happy Birthday to you my Queen and Prince... Get well soon my Love, I got you."

Jalang'o says he gifted his wife a car for every delivery

Earlier, Briefly News reported that men from the lakeside have been setting the bar high when it comes to treating their wives. Recently, while discussing push gifts during a morning conversation on Kiss FM, Jalang'o left tongues wagging after revealing the kind of push gifts he gifted his wife.

"I bought my wife a car for every child she bore me as a push gift," he said.

Jalas and Amina have two children, and he urged men always to appreciate their women.

"You know you must always try and appreciate her to make her feel special. When I say a car I mean they are around the compound and I can also use them," he said.

Source: Briefly.co.za