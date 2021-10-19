Lady Falls in Love With Student Who Passed Note to Her in Class, Sparks Reaction

A man's attempt at getting his desired female classmate in a well thought wooing strategy has finally paid off

The man had weeks ago trended after a video showed him handing a sweet note to the lady while they were receiving lectures in class

The lady had upon receiving the note from him smiled and tucked it at her back pocket and now they are an item

A lady has fallen in love with a man who handed her a love note in class.

The man had in a lovely wooing attempt several weeks ago passed a note to the lady during an ongoing lecture.

The man had wooed her in class Photo Credit: @pulsenigeria247

The lady had smiled after going through the content of the note and tucked it at her back pocket without looking at the sender.

The note the man handed to her read:

"I don't know which is brighter, your eyes or the sun."

The two are now in love

In a recent update on the matter shared on Instagram by Pulse Nigeria, the lady and the man were seen striking loved-up poses confirming that they were in a relationship.

In a video, the lady is seen tucking a note like the one she was handed in class as she wore a smile.

Social media reacts

@arctrickx remarked:

"Yes, love or something like that. But what does that's 'Leep Calm' on her shirt mean though? "

@nzolasugar stated:

"They were in a relationship before abeg, make una Dey reduce una lie for this TikTok app abeg"

@glossy_omo opined:

"Ok na .. now we go dey wait for who go serve who breakfast "

@ambee_mike thought:

"I been pass notes tired during my university days but e no work.

"But go soon find me."

@emperoraugustus wrote:

"See As all the single girls dey run go back to class for their own paper ‍♂️‍♂️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

Source: Briefly.co.za