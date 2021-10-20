Asilgya Nimatu Vhanessa handed over a new lantern, bathing and food items to a visually impaired woman and her husband

The couple lives in a village in Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region of Ghana

Vhanessa met them during a mop-up exercise to deliver mosquito nets to the village folks

The founder of SHE4G Foundation, Asilgya Nimatu Vhanessa, has presented a new lamp, bathing and food items to Awo Lawer, a visually impaired woman and her husband.

She donated the items to the couple domiciled in a village in Upper Manya Krobo District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

According to Vhanessa, she learnt about Awo Lawer's need for a lantern when she went for a mop-up exercise in one of the sub-districts of Upper Manya Krobo District.

A woman surprised a blind lady and her husband with food items and household goods and the video is inspiring others. Photo credit: Asilgya Nimatu Vhanessa

''I was privileged to do a mop up exercise in my sub-district of the upper Manya Krobo district and I had the opportunity to interact with the community members.

''One out of the amazing scenes of yesterday; I met an elderly woman called Awo Lawer who was blind, very calm, and she lives in a house with a man in his 70+,'' she recalled.

Vhanessa disclosed that Awo Lawer requested a lantern to aid her mobility since they have no light.

In a message on her Facebook account, Vhanessa recalled how she felt when she visited again and handed over the lamp, bathing and food items to the woman.

''I’m completely speechless today soaked with tears and fulfilled that I got the opportunity to make this woman happy and full of tears of joy,'' she said.

''I actually got the Lamp/lantern [she] requested when I passed through her house to register her for the mosquito nets distribution. Thank you, Mr anonymous and madam Jane Agyei-Mintah for making this possible,'' she added.

