A man named Sikiru Oluwaseun has landed himself in trouble after sending a "Good morning babe" message to a married woman

The 38-year-old man was arrested by the police who accused him of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in the woman's marriage

People on social media reacted differently to the development as many couldn't stop laughing about it

A man identified as Sikiru Oluwaseun Jamiu has been arrested by the police for sending a "Good morning babe" message to a married woman identified as Opeyemi Adegbesan on September 19.

A punishable offence

In a charge sheet shared by @instablog9ja, the 38-year-old man sent the message on WhatsApp and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249 (d) of the criminal code, revised laws of Ogun state of Nigeria.

Source: Instagram

The man was said to have conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace in Opeyemi's marriage with her husband identified as Akintunde.

Social media reacts

People on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the development.

@flamezyofficial_ said:

"When you have connections that aren't too useful!"

@magnanimous1803 wrote:

"How e take get her number ????"

@dera.ob commented:

"This country and Wahala."

@fatenzo_hair_growth_organics wrote:

"Serves him right ooo.. the thing don too much."

@___ayomie said:

"Dem suppose arrest everyone on my cl for this same offense."

@_whyte commented:

"Why On earth will you address someone’s wife as babe? Go and explain your relationship with her in the station."

Source: Briefly.co.za