Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry has celebrated his wife on her birthday with the gift of R750 000

The woman who was blindfolded before she was shown the cheque 'fainted' on their matrimonial bed in joy

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video wondered why she stayed close to the bed when displaying her act of surprise

A popular Nigerian pastor, Prophet Fufeyin, has made his wife's birthday a special one as he gifted her a surprising amount of money.

Placing a camera in their room, the man presented the woman with a cheque of R750 000. When she got it, she was surprised.

The wife bounced on the bed in great joy. Photo source: Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin

Source: UGC

A surprising act indeed

A video shared on Facebook showed her blindfolded. When the cloth was removed from her eyes, the man turned the cheque towards the camera, keeping the amount from the woman.

Immediately she saw that it was N20 million written on it, she flew on the bed in utter happiness. Many Nigerians have since reacted to the video.

Watch the clip below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 8,000 comments on Instagram when it was reshared by @instablog9ja. Below are some of them:

otunba_huskeygetney30bg said:

"Church member de pay tax pastor de Gbaladun."

yettyjewelgifts said:

"Pastor wife sef dey act nollywood movie. Orisirisi."

mara_ra_chi_ said:

"God when, me sef Sabi faint o."

shaksmos_hotgrill said:

"Mummy fall for ground na, which kain faint is that."

oracle_entertainment said:

"Lol. Church contributed by the poor."

healthertainer said:

"Church congregation fainting under anointing, pastors wife fainting under 20M cash."

Source: Briefly.co.za