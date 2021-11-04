World's 4 Oldest Universities Are in Africa, 1 Was Founded by a Woman

Many people would have thought that the oldest universities in the world would be in Europe. But no! Africa is home to the world's four oldest universities and one of these institutions was founded by a woman.

Briefly News presents the four oldest universities in the world courtesy of Erudera, the world’s first education search platform backed by Artificial Intelligence.

1. Ez-Zitouna University (Tunisia)

Ez-Zitouna University in Tunisia is the oldest university in the world in continuous operation. The higher institution was established in 737 AD first as a Madrasa then as a university.

Ez-Zitouna University is situated in Tunisia. Photo credit: Qantara.de

Students are able to learn about science, philosophy, mathematics, art, among others. The university has survived many wars.

2. Al-Qarawiyyin University (Morocco)

This Moroccan university was founded in 859 AD by a woman identified as Fatima al-Fihri. It is believed that she used the money inherited from her father to build the Al-Qarawiyyin Mosque, which subsequently developed a teaching institution that later became the University of al-Qarawiyyin.

Al-Qarawiyyin University was established in 859 by a woman identified as Fatima al-Fihri. Photo credit: DeAgostin

3. Al-Azhar University (Egypt)

Al-Azhar University, which is situated in Cairo, was established in 970 AD. According to CSIA, Al-Azhar University attracts 30,000 students a year from over 100 different countries.

Al-Azhar University is situated in Cairo, Egypt. Photo credit: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group

4. Sankore Mosque and University (Mali)

According to Erudera, this institution was founded in 989 by Mansa Musa, who is often described as the wealthiest individual in all human history.

A Tuareg man at the Sankore mosque around which Sankore University was established in Timbuktu, Mali. Photo credit: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket

