Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Erica Nlewedim, is not called star girl for nothing as she recently achieved a commendable feat

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the actress could not contain her surprise as she found herself in the midst of superstars worthy of note on Twitter

Undoubtedly, Erica is one of the most discussed topics on the platform and has made several trends during and after the Big Brother Naija show

Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim, has graduated to the big league and she is actually living up to her star girl title.

The actress took to her Instagram story channel to reveal that she is now in the league of both Nigerian and international superstars.

Erica and superstars in the same league Photo credit: @beyonce/@davido/@ericanlewedim/@kimkardashian

Erica shared a screenshot from Twitter which showed her name mentioned alongside superstars like Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Davido, Cardi B, and Tiwa Savage.

It is not very surprising that Erica made the list seeing as she is one of the most talked-about ex-housemates in the history of BBNaija.

Reacting to the feat, Erica said she still cannot get over the fact that she is on the same Twitter league with award-winning superstars.

Erica on same league as superstars Photo credit: @ericanlewedim

Since her exit from the show in 2020, Erica who was and is still a hot topic on social media has not only faced her acting career, but has also signed multiple endorsement deals, stringing in millions of dollars for her and her fans remain loyal as ever.

