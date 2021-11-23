Photos and Videos Show Man Giving Davido a Haircut for His Birthday

A young man known as Jago has shared videos of himself giving popular Nigerian musician, Davido, a haircut

The barber revealed that it was Davido's birthday haircut as videos showed him tending to the singer's hair

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the clips as some made comments on Davido's well-cut hairline

The video and photos of a Dubai-based young barber who gave Davido a haircut for his birthday have stirred massive reactions.

In the shared photos, the Nigerian musician could be seen with the creative lines the man shaped on his hairline.

Some Nigerians wondered how much Davido paid him for the service. Photo source: @austine_jago

He worked attentively

As he worked, the A Good Time crooner whiled away time by fiddling with his phone. A snap has Davido with the ready hairstyle.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the media clips and photos when it was reshared by GossipMillNaija on Instagram as some commented on the barber's skill.

Mixed reactions

As at the time of writing this report, the video has generated more than 700 comments and over 30,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

bae.like.gifty said:

"You wan kuku remove the hairline finish and turn it to deep blue sea."

ekwuale._boi said:

"Omo stop to shape OBO front cut... e don too go inside."

the.real.malvin said:

"Una done chop baba hairline finish."

iamrockp said:

"Am sure he receive up to 1m for this haircut from kingDavido."

seledabadguy said:

"Obo should just go 2pac or rkelly style...his hairline has really drifted."

shy_likita said:

"The hairline is doing moonwalk slowly... Just like mine."

Another barber worked on Burna Boy's hair

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that on Tuesday, August 3, a popular Nigerian barber, Adeyinka, shared shots of himself giving Burna Boy a stylish haircut. In the snaps, the musician's hairline looked so clean and well-tendered.

From a young man who explored the power of social media to get visibility, he has now turned into a celebrity barber.

A look at his Instagram page shows that he has been cutting hair for celebrities. In one of the posts on his page, he could be seen working on Craze Clown's hair.

Many people have since reacted to the fine look he gave to Burna Boy. He said he started barbing two years ago.

