An emotional video showing people being frantic and praying as their aeroplane encountered turbulence in the air has stirred reactions

The flight which was meant to take them from Owerri to Lagos had an emergency stop in Port Harcourt because of faulty engines

Many social media users who reacted to the video wondered what means of transport is even safe to travel by in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of passengers in a plane from Owerri to Lagos going into a serious prayer session after they had a close shave with death has stirred reaction.

A message by @instablog9ja revealed that the incident forced the plane to have an emergency landing in Port Harcourt.

The people prayed hard during flight. Photo source: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

My life is precious

The pilot made that decision after sounds of cracks were heard from the aeroplane's engines. In the video, there was a great noise of people praying the only way they could.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The man who was filming what was going on wore a black face as he remained sitting still. He said his life is precious and he will not be using the company's service again.

Watch the video below (swipe):

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 6,000 comments with over 80,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

timblogga said:

"Omo, I don’t kmow why I’ve been having strange feelings. Been long a commercial plane crashed and been praying none happens again..."

tallbosschick said:

"Travel by land, problem. By air, WAHALA."

swerry_jane said:

"Nija which way. Enter bus kidnappers go harvest you. Take flight either A.c no good or attempted crash. Everyday fear go de catch person."

lingeriebyelvira wondered:

"Airpeace Everytime, no different from peace mass, is it owned by the same person?"

theprincess_ada said:

"These days ehn it's has been from one horrible experience to another from flights. I can't forget my flight from Benin to Lagos in a hurry, I almost pi*ss for pant."

Many praise female pilot

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video showed a female pilot, Eva Gichuru, getting massive praise from people at the airport after safely bringing a plane to land following bad weather conditions.

It was a moment laced with great pride and happiness as people gathered at the lounge to welcome the flight crew.

As the crew came into sight, the passengers started clapping. One of them shouted "that's she" as a way to point out the heroine of the day.

Source: Briefly.co.za