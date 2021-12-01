A gateman has landed in serious trouble after crashing his employer's car into a compound's wall

It is reported that the gateman had taken the car for a spin in his boss' absence when the incident happened

Apart from the financial implications of the crash, the compound's wall where it was crashed into are also demanding their fence be fixed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A gateman may not only be on the verge of losing his job but also incur huge debt after crashing his boss' car.

The unidentified gateman had taken the car out for a spin in the boss' absence before it crashed into a building's wall, creating a hole in it in the process.

He had taken it out for a spin without the boss' knowledge Photo Credit: Alvarez, Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: UGC

In short videos shared by Instablog9ja on Instagram, a narrator who recorded the scene of the crash stated that the issue has placed two buildings in dispute - the houses on both sides of the fence where the car rammed into.

The building in which the car created a hole in its fence is seeking that their wall be fixed by the owner of the house on the other side of the fence.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In their defence, the other house claims the owner of the crashed car doesn't reside with them or have any business with their house and as such, they cannot be responsible for something someone else spoilt.

The gateman who caused the crash was nowhere on the scene as of the time the video of the crash site was taken.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@daysiehair remarked:

"Why dem no dey see jalopy car dey drive. Na luxury car their eye dey always enter ..."

@broda_henry opined:

"Gateman, As you no want make God use you na, satan don rush you! comot eye for where your hand no reach, you say no, e don happen!!"

@ifewunmi_store stated:

"Thank God Say December don reach ,na to go find another work for January because I no sure say e salary fit clear this bill."

@adorable___meee thought:

"But how does this always happen sef. Even when I was learning how to drive this kind of thing never happened to me."

@breezy411f reacted:

"Lol some people’s gutt some times would make you feel like you have not strong heart at all."

Car wash man crashes client's car beyond repair

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a car wash man had crashed his client's Benz beyond repair after driving it to buy eba and ewedu.

In a video that was shared on TikTok by @drive234, the car wash guy could be seen prostrating and begging the owner of the car to forgive him.

The car was badly damaged and the young man was remorseful but the video wasn't long enough to see if he was forgiven or not.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut wrote:

"Why drive someone’s car that’s in your care? The car wash guy took a client’s car to go buy Eba, Ewedu, 2 Kpomo and 1 beef. Look at what he did to someone’s car now."

Source: Briefly.co.za