Nadine Motshegwe has had to deal with the lasting traumas of the two times she beat childhood bone cancer

Taking to social media with some exciting news, Nadine explained that she now can walk with only one crutch

Her story touched many hearts and had people filling the comment section with mad love and support

25-year-old Nadine Motshegwe beat childhood bone cancer twice but the struggle did not stop there. Cancer left her immobile but she has slowly gained strength and is finally walking with the assistance of only one crutch.

Taking to social media with some exciting news, Nadine explained that she now can walk with only one crutch. Image: Instagram / @hermina_motshegwe

Having gone through the traumas and struggles that she has, Nadine has now dedicated her life to educating others on childhood cancer, especially bone cancer.

Taking to TikTok, Nadine shared that she got the awesome news that she now can use just one crutch to assist her in walking. The good sis is hopefully that soon she will be walking unassisted.

“Today was a beautiful day❤️#tiktockbotswana #foryoupage #ticktocksouthafrica #cancersurvivor”

Social media users show the courageous woman love and support

Seeing how brave Nadine has been had many shedding a tear of joy for her awesome milestone. People have no doubt that she will one day walk with no crutch as her humbleness and strength is undeniably powerful.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@Yxung K3$$ Da Jr said:

“Blessings to you Barbie ✨✨ keep pushing ️”

@user3164727183461 said:

“It’s true when they say the lord will never forsake you so long you have patience and faith in himthe lord is amazing.”

@User said:

“You deserve everything beautiful. You’ve got a warrior spirit. I’m so happy for you ❤️modimo o mogolo.”

@Kaycee said:

“Definition of there is absolutely NOTHING God cannot do. ❤️”

Source: Briefly News