A woman vented her spleen by slapping her husband in front of a shocked presenter during a live radio interview

The bizarre incident occurred on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, with other guests present in the studio

The woman's husband had disclosed that she has been keeping faeces and urine in their bedroom

A woman has expressed anger by slapping her husband in front of a shocked presenter during a radio interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

She assaulted her husband in front of the stunned radio presenter, their landlady, and other guests present in the studio.

A clip circulating on social media, spotted by Briefly News, starts with the man explaining his wife's bizarre attitude at home.

He disclosed that his wife has been keeping faeces and urine in their room, although they have a toilet and a bathroom.

The distraught man further mentioned that his wife has not been washing their children's clothes.

While recounting that she prefers to ease herself and keep it in their room, the woman angrily debunked the claims and landed a hefty slap on her husband's face.

The woman noted that her husband was disgracing her on live radio.

