During the strike by transport operators on December 6, a man was spotted carrying his daughter to school

The picture went viral on social media and a group of benevolent people have decided to buy him a brand new car

The strike action was undertaken to compel the government to reduce the cost of fuel which has hiked in recent weeks

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man whose full name is yet to be identified was spotted on Monday, December 6, walking briskly in an attempt to get his child to school on foot.

He had to settle for this option because of the strike action that was undertaken by the Ghana Public Road Transport Union (GPRTU) in order for the government to reduce the hike in fuel prices.

A photo of the man was taken and it ended up going viral on social media as many people admired his resilience and hard work.

Man who was seen carrying his daughter during GPRTU strike Photo credit: JoyPrime; Ned Frisk/Getty Images

Source: UGC

It has emerged that a group has decided to purchase a brand new car for the hardworking man to aid in his movement from place to place.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Kenneth Awotwe Darko, a multimedia journalist announced this on his Twitter handle, @TheKennethDarko, to the amazement of many.

"Y’all remember this man who has become the poster boy for yesterday’s drivers’ protest as he carried his little girl to school? Well, today a group wants to buy him a CAR. Kindly RT to help us locate him," he said.

See his post below

Hardworking woman inspires peeps, buys brand new stylish car

Rivhoniswani Nematshema has wowed her social media followers after buying herself a brand new car. The hard-working lady says she is so happy she managed to bless herself.

Rivhoniswani bought a new Hyundai Grand i10 and headed to her social media page to gush about her latest achievement. The Venda-speaking lady is receiving positive comments for her accomplishment and Briefly News looks at the courageous remarks.

The elegant woman will definitely spend her festive season in style and will enjoy a ride with her friends and family. The woman from the beautiful Limpopo province is a real inspiration to her followers and some are already asking for a lift this December.

Source: Briefly.co.za