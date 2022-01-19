A young man posted both his WAEC and university results after he graduated with a first class in engineering

Many Nigerians who engaged his tweet commended his effort as some advised him to work on having an entrepreneurial skill

Seeing that he graduated with 4.85 CGPA, a US-based organisation reached out to him for a possible scholarship

A young Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, has gone online to showcase his lofty academic achievements made in years.

Making a Twitter post, he shared a photo of his sterling WAEC result in 2015 where he had a total of eight distinctions.

The young man had eight A's in his WAEC in 2015. Image: @feranmiolowo15

Source: Twitter

He thanked God

Another photo captured some of his results as an engineering undergraduate where almost all the exams he sat came out in A's.

Quoting that post with a snap of himself in a graduation outfit, the man said that he finished school with 4.8/5.00 CGPA.

For his success, he was given nine awards and scholarships. Feranmi appreciated God for all he was able to achieve. A US organisation reached out to him in the comment section.

See his post below:

At the time of writing this report, his post has gathered thousands of likes.

@emmaidoo2 said:

"I am a chemical engineer and very happy for your results."

@DavidMpopo01 said:

"Wow this is so tremendous..... congratulations to you."

@FonkamL said:

"Work on your Entrepreneurial skills, find your fellow C student classmates (good friends), and start a car startup that uses renewable energy as fuel. Name your car brand Feranmi - it sounds like a luscious brand."

@EdUSAAbuja said:

"Contact EducationUSA Advising center at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja if you are interested in pursuing your Masters/PhD in the United States. Send us a message or email AbujaEducationUSA@state.gov."

Lady bags 1st class degree

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a young Nigerian lady, Paula-Peace James-Okoro, has taken to her LinkedIn page to celebrate her success as she finished from Covenant University with a 4.98/5.0 CGPA.

Bagging a first-class in Biochemistry, the lady thanked God for making her an overcomer through her study period in the institution.

Sharing how very grateful she is about it all, the lady said that bagging a degree is the beginning of the many things to come.

Paula-Peace also got the Best Graduating Student award during her convocation. The lady shared photos and a video from the ceremony.

Source: Briefly News