A Nigerian lady amazed many when she shared a throwback photo of her as a kid attending her mother's convocation

In a recent photo, a recreation of the memory happened as the mother posed beside her daughter on the lady's graduation

Many Nigerians celebrated her as some pointed out the striking similarity between her gown and the one mother wore years ago

A young Nigerian lady with the Twitter handle @sophiee_ib has gone online to share a throwback photo that brought back memories for her.

In the old photo, she was pictured among other kids as she posed with her mother on her convocation day. A new picture @sophiee_ob shared showed her mum attending hers as an adult.

The lady smiled brightly in the recently taken picture. Photo source: @sophiee_ob

We give God the glory

The recent snap has her at the same height as the parent. The graduate thanked God for the journey she has had over the years.

Many Nigerians who reacted to her photos had so many things to say as some congratulated her.

See her post below:

At the time of writing this report, her tweet has got over 12,000 likes with many comments. Briefly News compiled some of them below:

