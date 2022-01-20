A stunning young lady from Gauteng revealed online that she recently obtained her Master's qualification from Tuks

The local beauty successfully achieved her second degree in April 2021 and shared a cute graduation video on Twitter

The Twitterverse is freaking out with the news that the gorgeous brainiac is also a PhD candidate

Lesego Ramokgopa recently bagged her Master's degree and took to social media to share the amazing news. The stunning young woman bagged her second degree from the University of Pretoria (Tuks) last year.

She shared her latest achievement on the TL by quote tweeting her last graduation. Lesego referred to herself as a "certified belt collector" after giving glory to God. According to her Twitter bio, she is a European Junior Logistician.

Her bio also revealed that she is a PhD candidate. The beauty with brains' post impressed tons of Saffas who felt a wave of pride overcome them.

Her Twitter post about the news gained more than 3 500 likes:

Social media users are showering the Master's graduate with congratulatory messages

@thelotussutra_ said:

"Well done gworl, everything of the best! Congratulations."

@Kgolo_N shared:

"There's something about you, huh."

@Motlatso_ wrote:

"Love to see this. Congratulations."

@Amanda_burgundy responded with:

"The content I signed up for. Congratulations babe."

@thando_khum tweeted:

"Beauty with brains. Congrats, ma'am."

@_KhayaN added:

"I can’t wait to tweet this... Congratulations sisi."

