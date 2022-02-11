A Nigerian man identified as Lubem Terkula has been sued before a Benue Magistrate Court by a lady he called out on social media platform Facebook

Lubem had called out a lady, Kor Saanmoyol Henrietta, for collecting R55 from him but had failed to show up at his place

In a stunning move, Airtarh took him to court over the Facebook post which has been described as defamatory

A Nigerian lady, Kor Saanmoyol Henrietta, has dragged a man she met on social media to Benue Magistrate Court after he called her out on Facebook for failing to show up despite collecting R54 from him.

Sharing the court document as well as his chats with the lady on Facebook, the man named Luben Terkula accused Kor of defrauding him.

A lady has sued a man who exposed her online for taking money from him and not showing up at his house. Image: Herrie Airtarh, Lubem Terkula Aluta General-Rtd

Source: Facebook

He said in a post that she not only took his R54 but defrauded him of airtime and data.

Narrating why he dragged her, Lubem said they became good friends on Facebook after series of chats. According to him, Kor said she had wanted to know him better and this made him send her R54 to come over as her place wasn't far from his.

Lubem said she had actually told him her t-fare was R18 but he sent an extra R36 to demonstrate his generosity.

She failed to show up

"He explained that she came up with several excuses after acknowledging receipt of the R54.

"After she acknowledged the reciept of bank transfer, booooom she gave me an excuses! on why she won't be coming on the agreed day again, Second time she came up with another stories that she will surely come this time, she keep on telling stories, this, that and that, he wrote."

In a separate post, Lubem expressed eagerness to pursue the court case stating that its 'outcome will be written on the walls of history.'

Mixed reactions trail the development

Victoria Andrew thought:

"Just imagine your self...aboki Hausa...so she asked for 1500 and you sent 1500 for tp...no reasonable girl will come na me self I go just block you immediately werey."

Joel Dauda Ndirmbitah remarked:

"The moment she said her TP is 1500 and you sent that 1500 chachap with no even pure water money or miscellaneous on the road I knew that you are a stingy broke a*ss Nigga. Infact that's a huge red flag and no any reasonable lady will take you serious. By the way who knows your motives now that they are using girls up and down, left right and center."

Blessing Ihotu wrote:

"What about me that a man sent Me 9k from Abuja to warri that I didn't show up??? We are still chatting normal till date.... My Benue people with their stinginess.

"Because of ordinary 1500 that you are disgracing yourself like a baby."

Pearl Susan said:

"See i blame u for one reason, she said send ur account number and u fail to do so y? Dat u are not after d money so what are u posting her on public for? If not for d 1500."

Lady dragged to court fo collecting N5k from man and failing to show up

Source: Briefly News