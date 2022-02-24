A young man has celebrated his wife as one of his main support systems in his fight against cancer

Robert Hampson has shared that she surprised him with a trip to Punta Cana to help take his mind off the disease

The emotional message in which he celebrates his wife has gained heart-warming reactions from peeps

Robert Hampson is far from giving up in his fight against cancer thanks to his caring wife, one of his emotional and psychological support systems all this while.

In a Facebook post, Hampson disclosed that his significant other surprised him with a trip to Punta Cana to help take his mind off this disease. ''I’m fighting a disease called cancer,'' he said.

With support from loved ones, especially his better half, he is positive about persevering and finally emerging victorious in his fight against cancer.

My Wife Surprised Me with Trip To Take My Mind Off Disease - Young Man Fighting Cancer Reveals. Photo credit: Robert Hampson

Source: Facebook

''I can’t wait to be able to announce that I’m cancer-free. I love you all and appreciate all the prayers and words of encouragement,'' he said.

Hampson posed with his wife in pictures from Punta Cana, giving social media users a glimpse of their adorable vacation moments.

In another post, he heaped plaudits on his wife for her encouragement along with photos from their vacation.

His emotional Facebook post has got scores of netizens in their feelings. Briefly News shared a few below:

Denise Lewis Walk commented:

''Praying and prayers for you and your beautiful family. It's Going To Be OK. You're already healed because God says so.

''The devil doesn't win. God does because. We're rebuking Satan in the Mighty name of Jesus. Blessings And Love To You And Your Beautiful Wife/And Kids.''

Samantha Gibson said:

''Beautiful enjoy y'all trip! Praying for complete healing In Jesus' Mighty and Matchless Name Amen.''

Bobbye Reed said:

''I truly believe God got you! Sending healing and patience prayers in the Precious Name of Jesus!''

Davinder Gharial commented:

''You have the BEST WIFE! Stay blessed. Praying for you and your family.''

