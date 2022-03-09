Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus’ weight loss journey has served as an inspiration to fans on social media

The movie star recently went online to share her before and after photos that she took with top singer, Davido

Numerous online fans gushed over her transformation as they noted how well her new stature fit her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has left fans buzzing after photos of her transformation went viral on social media.

On March 8, 2022, the formerly plus-sized actress took to her Snapchat page to share an old photo alongside a recent one showing her appearance.

In both photos, Badmus was captured with her friend and top singer, Davido, and it made the difference in her stature clearer than ever.

Eniola Badmus shows her body's transformation in before and after photos with Davido. Photos: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

On one hand, the actress looked very puffed up as she posed with Davido in the first photo. However, the second photo she took with the singer showed just how much she had trimmed down.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

See the snaps below:

Internet users react hail Eniola

Eniola Badmus’ photos with Davido later went viral online and internet users had a lot to say about them.

Many netizens commended the actress over her new look. Read some of their comments below:

Yearstar_smith:

“Money is good.”

Pek_kins:

“Wahala be like weight loss.. clearly she actually looks perfect.”

Kidy_ii:

“Really looks good.”

Oviworldwide:

“Sweet16 .”

Just__asap:

“Nothing amazing for there.”

Vee_____vian:

“I think she’s loosing it too far.. just thinking o.”

Tour_lanny:

“E come look like say na sapa cause transformation.”

Zuma_idris:

“She really did well for herself.”

Dasilva.jossy:

“Love the transformation... So many ladies should try and do same...not just to eat anything and feel, being fat is okay... it'll help you alot to be in good shape.”

Adaugou007:

“He was always there. Through thick and thin.. ❤️.”

Original_gravitygram_:

“I love Aunty Eniola ( both badmus and goodmus). No disrespect, she looks amazing .”

Nice one.

“You Are Making Life Hard for Me”: Davido’s Daughter Imade Tells Mum, Packs Her Bags to Run Away From Home

Briefly News reported that the daughter of music superstar, Davido, Imade Adeleke, and her mother, Sophia Momodu have stirred massive reactions online.

Sophia felt the need to reduce Imade's juice intake while she was on mid-term break but she wasn't cool with the idea and felt her mother was making life difficult for her.

In the video that emerged online, Imade threatened to leave the house and go to her grandpa's where she won't be too stressed.

Source: Briefly News