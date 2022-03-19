After she was evicted from her room, Linda has made a local church and sometimes the street her sleeping places at night

Her struggle with homelessness is complicated by her deteriorating health condition, as she has fibroid

The young woman in Ghana appealed for help to undergo surgery in an interview with Crime Check Foundation

Life can sometimes be overburdening. Linda, a young lady in Ghana, has recounted her struggle with homelessness and deteriorating health which often leaves her dizzy and weak.

She has fibroid, a medical condition that has worsened her plight, but she can't afford surgery because of extreme financial constraints.

Fibroids are tumors that develop in or on the walls of the uterus. They are common and not typically cancerous, according to Medical News Today.

Photos of homeless lady in Ghana. Source: Crime Check Foundation

Source: UGC

Struggle with homelessness

In an interview with Crime Check Foundation on the Health Check Series, Linda disclosed that she became homeless after her landlord threw her things outside. She failed to pay her rent, she explained.

Coming from an economically deprived background, the young woman has nowhere to sleep. Linda, who lives at the Art Centre in Accra, has made a local church and sometimes the street her place of rest at night.

Need for help to undergo an operation

The beleaguered young lady mentioned that she needs urgent help for treatment to restore her life to normalcy.

''I want to undergo surgery because I don't feel well. I also need help to find a place to put my things and sleep,'' she said.

Watch her video below:

