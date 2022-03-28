A beautiful bride has been seen in a video performing very well on the dance floor alongside her husband

They both danced in church, responding to the lovely and beautiful Makosa tune that was dished by the church choir

The church choir too joined the bride-groom in the dance, and they both created a remarkable moment that has turned heads online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A viral video has shown the nice moment a church choir raised a nice Makosa tune for a newly wedded couple. The couple simply nailed the show!

The choir is obviously skilled in Makosa tunes and they have a dancing match with the couple as they responded nicely to the song.

The couple teamed up with the choir to perform a stunning Makosa dance. Photo credit: @holyghostfire_official

Source: Instagram

Beautiful couple, good choir, great Makosa dance

The beautiful couple completely took off with the dance as soon as the choir began. They moved their waists with ease and great skills.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

But the choir seemed to be in competition with the couple. Nevertheless, they all combined to dish out a beautiful performance.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of a dancing couple

As soon as the video hit the internet, it started attracting reactions from members of the public. It was shared by @gossipmilltv. Here are a few of the reactions:

@thaepluxguy__ said:

"If na Benin wedding be this you go don de see plenty 200 and 500 for air. Hypeman go de one corner de use noise finish your ear."

@queen____esther reacted:

"Slow and steady lan je."

@chumacopeter commented:

"No country dance pass these Congo people."

@iam_dillonv said:

"This is so classic and super dope unlike trenches and virus dance."

@weweo reacted:

"Even the girl pressing phone and the page boys understand the assignment."

@chumacopeter said:

"Congolese people that's them."

@official_cheezy1 remarked:

"They really understood the assignment."

@demimuzik said:

"Things full head but this video gimme small joy."

Groom's lady makes wedding guests happy with powerful dance moves at reception

Meanwhile, Briefly News had previously reported that a groom's lady broke into a nice dance during a wedding reception and wowed guests.

The lady in a black suit walked into the reception hall unnoticed but became visible with her dance moves.

She danced energetically to Phyno Onye High Way and many who saw it online appreciated her stunning skills.

Source: Briefly News