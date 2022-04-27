A proud African mom has produced two lawyers and she has wasted no time in framing their photos and showing her kids off

The mom has a daughter and a son who have been called to the bar and she is very grateful for the opportunity to have two legal practitioners

The woman's son shared photos of the framed pictures hung in their home, saying his mom sent them to him recently

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An African mom who is clearly proud and grateful to have produced two lawyer kids has boldly hung their pictures at her home.

She took beautiful photos of the two frames and sent them to her son named Shuyi who then shared them on Twitter to the admiration of many people.

The kids, Shuyi and Gbemishuyi showed off by their mum. Photo credit: ShuyiOlutimi

Source: UGC

Mummy of lawyers

The two kids named Shuyi and @Gbemishuyi are seen in the framed photos in their legal apparel.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The mum is grateful to God for the opportunity to birth the two kids and for how far they have come in life. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Shuyi wrote:

"FRAME 1: There is a picture frame hung against a faded yellow wall. It a picture of Shuyi smiling, fully robed in his lawyer attire.

"He's wearing a white silk wig on his head a white collar atop a white bishop-neck shirt supports a white collarette. All of this is barely visible behind a black lawyers robe.

"FRAME 2: There is a picture frame of Shuyi's sister, @Gbemishuyi hung against a glossy yellow wall. She is also fully robed in lawyer's attire.

"She is smiling as well but it is narrower than Shuyi's smile, almost a smirk. She has a white collarette on with a lace around the neckline. Her hands are clasped, palm in palm. A gold wristwatch on her wrist is visible."

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@ThelazyGeorge commented:

"If I’m having a lawyer as a child in this Nigeria. Na my back wind shield I dey put the picture!"

@Djskipatronic said:

"Lawyers are supposed to be defending those who have been framed, how come they're now the ones being framed?"

@itwellwms commented:

"I pray her happiness is everlasting, I wish you guys long life and prosperity."

Selfless teenage sisters collect uniforms for struggling pupils in community

In more inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that one does not need to have a fat bank balance to be able to help others. The two sisters, Nomvelo and Dineo Dlamini have proven that fact by initiating a Donate A Uniform Campaign.

The 13-year-old and a 16-year-old said they collected uniforms and shoes which were still in good condition from those who no longer needed them and donated them to underprivileged children.

Source: Briefly News