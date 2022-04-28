Ghanaian-born modern painter Alexander Kwabena Sena Bampoe is the founder of Sena Tues, a Ghana-based arts brand

The 36-year-old grew up in poverty but elevated from his gloomy past using his talent and is now making money from his masterpieces

Bampoe, popularly known as Sena Tues, opened up about his struggles, defeating the odds to establish his brand and plans in an interview with Briefly News

Less than five years ago, Ghanaian-born modern painter Alexander Kwabena Sena Bampoe was a struggling artist who held onto his faith in his talent to exit his turbulent past.

Born into a humble parentage, one of his gifts to aid him out of the trenches was his God-given ability to paint, and he was resolved not to fail.

Armed with determination, Bampoe would defeat the odds, including his difficult childhood.

Photos of Sena Tues. Source: Sena Tues

Source: UGC

In Accra, where he was born and raised, it was hard as his father was absent in his life. ''I did not grow up in love,'' he told Briefly News.

Growing up with his single mother

He grew up living predominantly with his mother, who singlehandedly raised him. Bampoe recalls life was difficult as he lived on the goodwill of people to complete junior high school.

Even though he could not afford to receive a high school education early, he did not allow that to hold him from achieving his dream of becoming one of Accra's much-sought-after artists.

He had long decided to paint his future with the brightest colours, shape his narrative, and become a business owner.

He took action to self-finance his education at the Ghanatta College of Art and Design Accra and received a diploma in 2014.

Overcoming the odds

After years of struggling as an artist, in 2019, Bampoe held his first painting exhibition at The African Regent in Accra, where he sold his first expensive painting at GH¢1,500 to Ghana's former president John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor.

In an exclusive interview, he told Briefly News that he's held other art exhibitions, where he displayed some of his most luxurious and priced paintings.

''My first exhibition was African Regent Hotel in 2019. In the same year, I was also selected as one of the few artists in Ghana to compete in an Artwork (Painting) at the first International Virtual, Part of 3D Sensorial Art Expo at the University of Puerto Rico, Carolina Campus. The expo exhibition took place from September 6-20, 2019,'' he recalled.

Bampoe, now famously known as , a contemporary, figurative, body visuals, and abstractive artist, said the most expensive piece he's ever sold was GH¢10,000.

Making giant strides

His paintings have taken him where his feet are yet to take him. Bampoe's paintings have been bought and featured in other exhibitions by The Spears Gallery and Yellow Gallery in the US.

''In 2021, I was featured in a Juneteenth show in Alabama through Yellow Hibiscus Gallery in the USA, also that year. I had another exhibition with Mr John, The Spears Gallery, Emerging Artists Exhibition Elk Grove California USA on September 18, 2021,'' he said.

He uses books, acrylic paint, oil paint, charcoals, and even textiles to create strong textures that incorporate the different parts of his painting.

As an artist, Bampoe believes in telling stories via his works to help transform the world and make it a better place for all.

Bampoe has become an example of a resilient and determined person who elevated from grass to grace.

Even though he admits that he has not achieved his ultimate goal, Bampoe said he's made remarkable strides and believes the sky is never his limit.

See some of his works below:

