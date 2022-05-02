A young man left guests stunned and netizens amazed at how he creatively showcased his dance skill

While entertaining people at an event, he held firmly a bench with just his teeth and swept the floor with his legwork

He energetically went up and down with the bench in between his teeth and caught the attention of a lady

A video of a young man dancing hard with a bench in between his teeth has sent social media into a frenzy.

The young man identified as Tambolo Fijogbowo Idonmaster was entertaining guests at an event with his skills when he pulled up the incredible stunt.

In a short video he shared on his Instagram page, the young man started out by first putting one of the feet of the bench in between his teeth.

After firmly placing it in his teeth, he immediately broke into a lovely legwork dance and this blew guests away. The talented young man danced hard while still holding the bench with his teeth like it wasn't anything special or out of the blues.

An impressed female guest stepped out to spray him money.

Watch the video below:

People online were quick to react to the fires moves and the cash rain:

@comedian_slim_saint said:

"Make we forget the talent first… see that girl way come spray money ( her slippers don cut) who we won please ?"

@tobisempire said:

"They won’t spray him but if it was those that shake bumbum twerking with big but you’ll see new notes flying everywhere."

@mascotofcubana said:

"To use teeth carry bench nah talent? Person wey this guy bite no go survive am."

@rushlunch said:

"Pretty cool but what we consider talent in Nigeria is very alarming."

@nigeriamemes_

"That girl for use the money wey she spray take buy slippers nau. You want to please others and displease your self."

Man twists and folds body into incredible positions in thrilling clip

In more news about fire dancers, Briefly News previously reported that another man set social media buzzing with his amazing talent.

The unidentified man in an Instagram video by @isaacfayose shows impressive body flexibility. One would think he has no bones in his body. The talented contortionist starts with a quick flip with his head and progresses to a hand push-up with his legs hanging across his shoulders.

He went on to roll across the road like a tyre as the thrilled crowd impressed by his display hype him.

