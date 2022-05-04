Babycakes Nif, a beautiful young lady on Twitter with the handle @nifgotbank, recently bagged a B.A in Biochemistry

In a post on her handle, the stunning lady shared pictures from her graduation ceremony and it's simply popping many eyes

A young lady identified on Twitter as Babycakes Nif with the handle @nifgotbank is beginning to occupy the timelines of many social media users after sharing a set of powerful photos.

In a post sighted by Briefly News on her personal handle, @nifgotbank revealed that she had just bagged a degree in Biochemistry and a minor in Biology.

Whilst on one level, many people could not believe there is a programme such as B.A Biochemistry as @nifgotbank revealed she studied, others were simply blown away by her breathtaking elegance.

Reactions from social media users

@ObeleEbube replying to @nifgotbank decided to comment on her achievement by saying:

"Proud, people be thinking medicine and pharmacy hard till they encounter biochemistry."

@ijobasinzuboy replying to @nifgotbank stated how much the young lady's success was appreciated by him and her other followers:

"We appreciate you congrats wish you steady success ❤️."

@Psalmueljay5 replying to @nifgotbank dropped some congratulatory words for the brilliant young lady and posed a question:

"Congratulations..Fellow metabolite, one word to describe Biochemistry as a program?"

