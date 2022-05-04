A young man recently lost his iPhone 13 Pro Max after attempting to get the number of a stranger

In a post, he revealed that the lady bolted with the phone when he pulled it out for her to save her contact

Many social media users who saw the tweet did not hesitate to express their surprise in the comments section

An emotional young man has recently shared a surprising encounter he experienced with a young lady he met.

On his Twitter timeline, @__branath revealed that he approached a lady and after talking to her for a while, he pulled out his iPhone 13 pro max and gave it to the lady to save her number.

The young man who lost his phone to a lady, iPhone 13 Photo credit: @branath/Twitter, trustedreviews

To his surprise, the young woman quickly bolted with the phone and now he has lost the phone.

"I met a girl last night and we had a 2 minute chat. I wanted to flex with my iPhone 13 pro max so I gave it to her to put her number on…. Anuanom ne adofo she run plus my phone "

The young man's post took many by surprise and they resorted to the comments section to say something about his encounter.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by Briefly News;

@K_Selase who expressed his disappointment that the young guy could not chase her commented:

Shame you can't chase her??‍

@obaajoanna

Next time

@BankuNkwan wrote:

The girl flexed u you wanted dx

@__branath thought the girl was just playing around not knowing she was actually serious:

Na I figa she dey joke ooo

From @__braimah:

Chale she dey boot pass usain bolt

Lady Narrates how her attempt to own an iPhone 12 like her friends resulted in losing her job

Meanwhile, a woman shared how she lost her job as a Client Service Manager after feeling pressured to own an iPhone.

The post was shared on Twitter by @mx24gh had the anonymous lady recounting that her promising career went down the drain after deciding to use the wrong means to acquire her very own iPhone 12.

The young lady shared that she started working with an investment company in January 2021 and was promoted to become a Client Service Manager, which meant she handled all the big portfolios.

All was well and good until the company appointed a new managing director.

