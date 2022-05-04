A man has recently resorted to social media to reveal getting a car from the lady he is dating

In his Twitter post, @_____jaee shared that he received a Honda Accord as a birthday present from his girlfriend

@GodfredCann, a tweep commented: "This be what we should be hearing every damn day. Congrats gee"

An overjoyed young man has recently taken to social media to announce receiving a very expensive gift from his woman on his birthday.

The post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of @_____jaee had him sharing that his girlfriend surprised him with a Honda Accord as a birthday present.

Excited young Ghanaian man, wrapped car key Photo credit: jaee, Mykola Sosiukin / EyeEm/Getty Images

The grateful young man went ahead to thank the lady for the nice gesture.

"My girlfriend just bought me a Honda Accord as my birthday gift, thanks baby."

Many social media users who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 200 retweets with over 10 quote tweets and more than 1,400 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by Briefly News;

@anoaga_hadiru asked God when he will get to experience something like this:

“Dear God, when?“

@KwamiAsamani92 wrote congratulated the man on his gift:

“Bro you deserve it, the other one will buy u a house be inspired.”

@GodfredCann wrote:

“This be what we should be hearing every damn day..congrats gee.”

From @gelo1z:

“We love her . God bless her.”

@princyicy advised hom on what to do next:

“In this difficult times my guy get married to her ASAP before you come back and rant”

