Charity Mensah is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Emprezz Glam Hub, a beauty brand in Ghana

The Ghanaian mompreneur started her business in 2013 and subsequently resigned from her job as a lecturer to focus on the venture

Mensah holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree and Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in English from the Cape Coast University

Before she founded Emprezz Glam Hub, life threw challenges at Charity Mensah, but she turned her lemons into lemonade and is now making money from the beauty brand.

The journey to becoming a business owner started while pursuing her Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in English at Cape Coast University - where she earned her first degree in Bachelor of Education (Arts).

During the second year of her MPhil, she tied the knot with her fiancé, and the pressure of balancing her studies and homely duties began to have a toll on her hair.

Photos of Charity Mensah. Source: Charity Mensah

Source: UGC

How it all started

Mensah told Briefly News that her long hair started breaking and falling, causing her anxiety.

However, she had learned how to leverage changing circumstances in her favour as a child growing up with her parents.

Originally from the Central Region, Mensah grew up predominantly in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana, where she received her junior high school (JHS) education.

She later relocated to Accra to further her studies at our Lady of Mercy Senior High school, where she studied General Arts.

After her senior high school education and first degree at UCC, where she served as a Teaching Assistant for her national service, she took advantage of her service at the Department of English to further her education.

During her MPhil, Mensah struggled to juggle her studies and family life as a new wife. The pressure harmed her long hair as it began to break and fall.

Turning challenge into brand

With support from her husband, she started researching how she could tackle the problem and even began writing her personal story to empower other women with similar challenges in blog posts.

Armed with this skill, she decided to turn it into a beauty brand and would subsequently resign from her job to fully attend to the business.

Before quitting the teaching field, she worked as an Assistant Lecturer at Valley View University in Ghana but resigned because of pregnancy complications.

Mensah subsequently secured employment with an international school, but the urge to build her brand inspired her to quit again.

Even though her decision has paid off, the mompreneur recalls overcoming setbacks that include losing her entire capital of GH¢3,000 after an agent caused damage to her beauty products.

Despite the challenge, she refused to throw in the towel as she overcame the drawback and returned to business.

Leveraging social media

Mensah took advantage of social media to give her business exposure and reach more clients and now makes more daily than she earned as a lecturer.

''I make enough to sustain my family. It's paying compared to the teaching job,'' she said.

Mensah, who now balances her business with being a wife and raising her child, has no regrets about quitting to focus on her business.

