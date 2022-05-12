A determined female farmer, Cynthia Mokgobu has come a long way from planting and harvesting from a small garden

After five years of hard work, the Bochum resident currently owns three hectares of land where she farms spinach, butternut, and cabbage

The 29-year-old also sells her fresh produce at local and Gauteng markets and Saffas cannot stop raving about her boss moves

South African social media users were inspired by the growth of Limpopo farmer, Cynthia Mokgobu who has come a long way in her agricultural journey.

Briefly News earlier shared her story on Facebook revealing how she started farming in a tiny garden and now owns three hectares of land.

The 29-year-old from Bochum in Limpopo started harvesting from a small garden in her backyard five years ago.

She is now the proud owner of the land on which she farms spinach, butternut, and cabbage for local and Gauteng markets.

Cynthia won over instant praise from inspired netizens who flooded the Facebook post with positive comments.

Nerisha Manilal said:

“Amen. Blessings to you and your business always.”

Hazeef Suya Golden Afiya commented:

“Respect My African sister, that's superior to spending lots of time on dating sites comparing the wealthiness of Men.”

Shane Pillay responded:

“Good morning that's a great achievement and doesn't stop because you are a blessing to the country's people.”

Charles Dhliwayo shared:

“The evidence of hard work and self-reliance. An excellent woman indeed.”

Thomas Maluleke reacted:

“I love farming. God bless you further my sister.”

Cathy Mda said:

“I'm proud of her great minds entrepreneurship. Started in a yard woow.”

