President Buhari has expressed shock and sadness over the heinous killing of worshippers on Owo in Ondo state

Buhari in his condemnation of the dastardly act said that eternal sorrow awaits those behind killing both here on earth and in the hereafter

The president consequently condoled with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo state

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

The president says only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act, adding that eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.

Buhari disclosed this in a statement made available by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina.

President Buhari mourns the dead and condoles with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action and bring succour to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light. Nigeria will eventually win."

We will hunt down the attackers and make them pay, Governor Akeredolu vows

Meanwhile, the Ondo state government has vowed to hunt down the attackers of St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town, on Sunday, where scores of worshippers died, saying they will be made to pay for their crime.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Richard Olatunde, on Sunday, which disclosed the government’s position, also said the governor condemned the unprovoked attack on innocent worshippers.

He said:

“Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, on Sunday. Our destinies into our hands."

Owo church attack, declaration of war against Yoruba

Prof. Banji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba self-determination movement, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has reacted to the terrorist attack in Ondo state, according to Legit.NG.

He described the Sunday, June 5, attack on Christian worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, by terrorists suspected to be Fulani herdsmen as a declaration of war against the Yoruba people.

He made this known in a statement by the Communications Secretary, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, titled, “Owo Catholic church attack is a declaration of war against Yoruba people – Akintoye”

He said:

“The effrontery of the Fulani marauders needs to be frankly and courageously confronted so as to prove to their sponsors that the Yoruba people can never be intimidated or subjugated.”

"We were locked in the church for over 20 mins", priest speaks on Ondo attack

In what can be described as a sad in the history of Nigeria, Rev Father Andrew Abayomi, one of the priests at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo state has narrated how the church was attacked.

He made this known in an interview with BBC Yoruba. According to the cleric, the terrorists struck as the day’s service was about to end.

He said:

“We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.”

