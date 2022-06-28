Kenya is the biggest exporter of avocados on African continent, however, the theft is hampering the industry

The country is also the world’s third-largest producer of the delicious fruit, which has become popular throughout the globe

Theft of avocados is a huge problem, and since the pandemic, the illegal trade of the fruit has increased

KENYA - South Africa is no longer Africa’s largest exporter of avocados. The top spot belongs to Kenya, and the billion-dollar industry has seen significant interest from international countries.

Kenya is also the world’s third-largest producer of avocados; however, local farmers have had a constant battle with thieves.

A farmer from Central Kenya, Mary Gitau, who is forced to patrol her farm with a machete, said her avocados had been stolen on countless occasions. According to SABC News, the 70-year-old woman said the trees were meant to benefit her in her old age, but she has not gained anything.

Murang’a county is currently Kenya’s top producer of avocados. Theft in the industry is a huge problem, and since the pandemic, the illegal trade of avocados has increased. General Manager of Richbok farm Richardt Bouwer told Business Insider SA that there are many signs to tell if avocados have been stolen.

He said the most prominent sign is if they are ridiculously cheap. Bouwer said stolen avocados won’t ripen but will somewhat shrink instead. He added that the stems of stolen fruit are often broken off.

