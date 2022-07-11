Chris has been in the US for many years and managed to build his mum a big and beautiful house for her sunset years

He called villagers, friends and relatives to come and visit the grand ceremony which saw his mum also cut cake to celebrate

At the dedication, Chris said that his family had been sidelined for many years because they were poverty-stricken

A village was brought to a standstill when a man named Chris called villagers, friends and relatives to witness the dedication of his mum's house.

Part of the house built by Chris. Photo: Screengrab from KDTV footage.

Source: Getty Images

Permanent house stood in the background

The modern, permanent house stood magnificently in the background as the crowd of people kept milling about, taking part in the day's activities.

As seen on KDTV Youtube Channel, Chri's mum other was required to lead the family in cutting the cake for the family.

Before cutting the cake she read scripture that was written on the cake to the delight of the crowd.

Chris (r) His mum cutting cake (l). Photos: Screengrab from KDTV footage.

Source: UGC

It was a thanksgiving event for the house

"It was a thanksgiving event, opening my mum's house and its dedication," said Chris who had just landed from the United States of America.

"It has been so many years of poverty and sidelining all those negative things but God remembered us at the end of the day. We were able to complete my mum's house, fence it and call people for dedication," He added.

Chris also gave the villagers food during the dedication ceremony of the house.

The online community was thoroughly impressed and below are their comments:

Shiko shiko:

"Congrats Chris! This's what I've been willing to do to my parents but my dad has been blocking it coz I refused to trust end send the money to him."

Jessie paul The Beautiful Angel:

"Congratulations to Chris, I tap the blessings build also for my mom in Jesus mighty name."

Nancy N:

"That's a beautiful home... congratulations to Chris .I know it has costed you alot but you remembered to do something for your parents."

Lucy Mutathi:

"Congratulations classmate, Glory to God."

gregory neymar:

"Congratulations and may God's protection be upon you."

Munuhe Muhoro:

"Congratulations. The reason such events are celebrated with many people is so that God may be glorified. Way to go sir."

Source: TUKO.co.ke