A man only identified as Muraad has tied the knot with his sweetheart named Nargis after surviving a car crash

Muraad and his girlfriend of five years and fiancé of one year married at Shepherd Center, where he was receiving treatment

Beautiful photos of the pair's simple but inspiring marriage have warmed the hearts of many on social media

After a life-changing brain injury in a car crash this year, a man only identified as Muraad has tied the knot with his beautiful sweetheart named Nargis.

Muraad and his girlfriend of five years and fiancé of one year had plans to seal their love before the near-fatal accident.

The duo, however, never gave up hope that they would be able to say ''I do'' while he spent four weeks beginning his healing at GradyHealth.

Photos of newlyweds. Credit: Shepherd Center

Source: UGC

Just a few weeks after transferring to Shepherd Center, the same Shepherd Center where Nargis’ very own sister is a nurse in the ICU – Muraad and Nargis’ wedding plans came together.

Per Shepherd Center, family, friends, and some special team members in Shepherd Center’s Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program helped with the wedding of Muraad and Nargis.

The pair got married this past weekend in Shepherd Center's board room with a family photo session following in the Anna and Hays Mershon Secret Garden.

Netizens have reacted to the couple's beautiful photos, and Briefly News compiled some of the comments below:

How netizens reacted online

Benita Howell said:

Congratulations and prayers as you move forward ⚘.

Joy Mathews King commented:

What a beautiful and happy story. Congratulations on your marriage. May you be blessed with a complete recovery and many years of good health and happiness together.

Sandra Tucker Atcheson reacted:

What a lovely love story! Congratulations & May God Bless You Both!

Erin Garland commented:

Congrats! This is why Shepherd is the best.

Patty Golub said:

A beautiful story with a happy beginning for both of them.

Jennifer Smith commented:

Congratulations! Shepherd Center is a wonderful place.

Tammy Combs said:

Congratulations and God bless you both.

Stephanie Koch commented:

Congratulations to you both.

Heather Marie said:

Congratulations to both of them.

Dodi DuBreuil Mace said:

Probably some of the best wedding photos I’ve seen in a while … best wishes to this beautiful couple!

