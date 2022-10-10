Ama2k churchgoers went viral after they busted moves in church, recording a vibey Hamba Wena dance challenge clip

Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the clip, expressing that this is the energy that the youth of today are putting out

While a dance challenge in the church was not everyone’s cup of tea, many loved the fun the youngsters brought to church

There are clearly no limits as to where you can record a viral dance challenge. A group of youngsters got off their seats during church and broke out into dance, filming a Hamba Wena dance challenge clip.

Youngsters recorded a dance challenge during church, and it has gone viral. Image: Twitter / @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

While ama2k have caused a lot of drama, leaving elders questioning the future, moments like this fill hearts with hope.

Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the clip showing the youth busting fire dance moves during church. While the vibe was real, there were a few unimpressed faces in the crowd.

“You see but 2k ”

The people of Mzansi share their thoughts on the dance challenge clip

While there were some who felt the church was not the place for this, most loved the energy youngsters are putting into mundane activities such as going to church.

Take a look at a few of the comments:

@blvqJesus said:

“See why we don't go to church anymore.”

@4TuneKukie said:

“Me seeing my church on Twitter so vroeg in die oggend dancing to Hamba wena Hamba haaaaaa”

@Dominic27i said:

“See why I love them 2Ks? They vibe differently, get one & enjoy life...or two if you're like me ”

@maah120131 said:

“Love this . Makes me so proud to be African. This is who we are”

@Mongezi_441 said:

Source: Briefly News