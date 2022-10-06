A class of Mzansi school students tried the faint challenge on their English teacher and failed dismally

The teacher had seen the prank before and was not stressed in the slightest when the class all started collapsing

Mzansi love that fun events like this happen in classrooms and that kids are not ripped to shreds for doing it

TikTok challenges have made their way into classrooms all over the world. A class of Mzansi kids tried to pull the faint challenge on their English teacher, but she was one step ahead.

A class of Mzansi school students tried the faint challenge on their English teacher and failed dismally.

Teachers are getting savvy with technology, and children better watch out. Just like this wise woman, many others are up to date with the latest.

TikTok user @okayyyitsfinee shared a clip showing a class trying the faint prank. The teacher must have seen it somewhere because she did not freak out.

“Apparently she had seen it before #classprank #fyp #saschools #trending #teacherprank”

The people of Mzansi love who chill school has become

Gone are the days when you get suspended for playing silly in class. This chilled school environment is something many wished they were blessed with.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@user3382687231834 said:

“Awesome relationship between teacher and students ”

@Its_not_shayda said:

“Our English sir did the same THING ”

@kaitlynsteyn said:

“We were planning to do that.”

@prettymkandla261 said:

“We also did it to our Afrikaans teacher she never came back to teach us ...but we got a new teacher”

