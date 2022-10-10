African players in Europe: Brilliant Iwobi goal in vain

Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring for Everton against Manchester United at Goodison Park.. Photo: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Source: AFP

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nigerian Alex Iwobi scored a superb goal at the weekend, but could not prevent Everton losing 2-1 at home to Manchester United in their Premier League clash.

The midfielder struck after just five minutes, curling a shot past David De Gea from outside the box, but goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo before half-time gave United victory.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

ALEX IWOBI (Everton)

Amadou Onana won the ball from Casemiro and Demarai Gray teed up Iwobi, who curled in a fine finish from the edge of the area for his first goal this season.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

RIYAD MAHREZ (Manchester City)

The Algeria winger scored his second goal in successive games as the Premier League champions crushed Southampton 4-0. City were already two goals up when Mahrez netted in the 49th minute with a left-footed volley from a tight angle.

PATSON DAKA (Leicester)

The Zambia striker's third goal this season couldn't stop struggling Leicester losing 2-1 at Bournemouth. In the 10th minute, Youri Tielemans crossed and, after Harvey Barnes' initial effort was blocked, Daka celebrated his recall by sweeping home on the turn.

SPAIN

EL BILAL TOURE (Almeria)

Toure netted his first goal of the season in a 3-1 win against Rayo to help his team triumph for only the second time this season. The Mali striker finished emphatically from close range when the ball dropped to him in the box.

MOUCTAR DIAKHABY (Valencia)

Defender Diakhaby impressed for Valencia in a 2-1 win at Osasuna and netted his team's second goal shortly after the break, finishing nicely when a loose ball fell to him. While sitting on the bench having been substituted, the Guinea defender enraged coach Gennaro Gattuso when he was booked for protesting, resulting in a red card as he was already on a yellow.

ITALY

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (Atalanta)

Nigeria forward Lookman scored for the second time in as many games as Atalanta drew 2-2 at Udinese. The 24-year-old tapped in a sumptuous pass from Luis Muriel to put Atalanta ahead nine minutes before the break.

BOULAYE DIA (Salernitana)

Dia struck his fourth goal since moving to Salernitana on loan from Villarreal to claim a stoppage-time 2-1 win over Verona for his new team. The Senegal attacker's beautifully struck winner sparked wild celebration and an on-pitch brawl as Salernitana rose to 11th with their second win of the season.

GERMANY

SADIO MANE (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane (L) battles for possession against Borussia Dortmund.. Photo: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Source: AFP

Opportunities were rare for Mane in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund, although the former Liverpool striker spurned a golden chance to put Bayern two goals up just after half-time. Facing an open goal, Mane headed the ball just wide of the upright.

RAMY BENSEBAINI (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Moenchengladbach's Algerian defender scored twice as they thrashed 10-man Cologne 5-2. Bensebaini converted a penalty after 45 minutes and gave his side a commanding 4-1 lead on 76 minutes.

FRANCE

TEREM MOFFI (Lorient)

The Nigerian forward grabbed both goals as Lorient came from behind to win 2-1 at Brest and climb to within a point of leaders Paris Saint-Germain. The 23-year-old has already matched his tally from last season and sits alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar atop the Ligue 1 scoring charts with eight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: AFP