A mum has strangely given birth to 11 children who are all blind from birth despite medical reports telling her all was well

In a video seen on YouTube, the mother who is a widow struggles alone to take good care of the blind children

The story has shocked many people who are wondering exactly why the woman's children all came out with visual impairment

The video of Agnes Nespondi, a Kenyan woman, who gave birth to 11 blind children, has attracted attention on YouTube.

The 8 minutes 10 seconds clip was posted on the platform by Afrimax English and it shows the mum struggling to survive with her kids.

All the children of Agnes Nespondi, the Kenyan woman were born blind. Photo credit: YouTube/Afrimax English.

Agnes said all her kids were born blind even though doctors always told her that all was well during pregnancy.

All the children are grown except the last two who are still kids. Interestingly, no medical reason has been given for their blindness.

One of her sons is already married and has children. His wife is the one who strives to care for the kids.

Life became so unbearable for the widow and her children after the passing of her husband who died in the 90s.

People have been moved to tears by the story of this family.

Watch the video below:

Comments from YouTube users

Lerato Linkie said:

"The love between mother and child is forever."

@Everlyne Moraa said:

"May the Lord take care of the mother, she is a hero caring for her children despite the disabilities, keep it up ,good mother. "

Arenla Jamir commented:

"God bls this mother and their precious children love from India."

Muriel Johnson said:

"No words to say my heart goes out for their mother. God bless her. I will send my donation."

Alfred Lungu reacted:

"One might think he's living a bad life but there is someone worse out there. God have mercy."

Lucy Mwenje said:

"O God, this is too much for this woman....may God strengthen her. She is indeed a strong woman....I hope this Marks a new beginning in their lives, at least a small change."

Janet Manjemela commented

"Uuuuuh! This is very strange! The devil has terribly attacked this family. May God see them through. Watching from Zambia."

JustMomMe said:

"May the light shine upon them in Jesús name Amen. Jesus bless them."

