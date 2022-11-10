Zimbabwe’s first nano-satellite was launched into space to collect data on Monday, 7 November

Social media users are unimpressed with the launch and believe that the money should have been put to better use

The satellite will assist the country by collecting images to support its research in the agriculture sector

HARARE - The launch of a Zimbabwean satellite has sparked a major debate on social media, with many calling out the country’s government for its failures.

The launch of a Zimbabwean satellite has left many outraged. Image: William West & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

On Monday, 7 November, Zimbabwe’s first nano-satellite was launched into space to collect data.

Citizens took to social media to express their outrage with the initiative. Many believe the money spent on the launch could have been put to better use in the country that is rife with poverty.

According to TimesLIVE, the Zimbabwean space programme was founded in 2018 following the establishment of the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (Zingsa).

The satellite will assist the country by collecting images to support its research in the agriculture sector.

News24 reported that the satellite is barely the size of a shoebox. However, despite efforts to highlight the importance of the launch, many believe it is a waste of money.

Here’s what social media users have to say:

@kmsaungweme said:

“So how does the satellite put food on the table of ordinary Zimbabweans.”

@Galeshewe_GT commented:

“I’m certain that Zimbabweans need more important things than a satellite in space.”

South Africa enters the space race, plans to launch satellite into orbit

Briefly News also reported that Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has unveiled plans to launch a satellite into orbit.

She is confident in the country’s plans to enter the space race by placing its own geostationary telecommunications satellite in a stable orbit. According to SABC News, the satellite that South Africa plans to launch would be able to serve the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Resources are starting to be put together and the industries related to the project have been engaged. South Africa is in an ideal position to manage satellites in specific orbits, the capacity for South Africa to have its own satellite exists according to Ntshavheni.

Source: Briefly News