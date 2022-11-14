An energetic old woman has been seen digging it out powerfully on the dance floor with a beautiful white lady

The amiable ladies danced to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno in a video posted on Facebook on Friday, November 12

Their interesting dance video would later balloon and go viral on Facebook where it has got 1 million views, 46k likes and 1800 shares

The video of a dance show between a granny and an white lady has gone viral on Facebook.

The lovely ladies danced and shook their bodies powerfully to Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno.

The Oyinbo lady danced hotly with her waist. Photo credit: @mudiagacomedian/Okokobloko.

Source: UGC

In the 47 seconds clip posted on Friday, November 12, by Okokobloko, the women held hands as they had fun on the dance floor.

The granny got some moves, and she clearly showed them off with great energy and enthusiasm.

The white lady, at some points, held the woman as they danced together in happiness. Many people focused on the white lady because of her waist dance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Facebook users

Claire Sun said:

"I am focusing on the grandma. Any woman who gets that old, I wonder how much grace she has, to survive Africa as a woman....I bow to them in awe."

Babajide Oderinde commented:

"The grandmother use style hug am to stop her from the continuous spinning, granny dey fear dizziness. Granny go be like, "this pikin abeg no kee me with spinning". The white lady has good ears for Afro beat, and her steps are well coordinated, unlike those wey hands go go PH, and the legs KD, and heads go dey shake like."

Doyinsola A. Ilori said:

"She looks like she's from the Caribbeans. They have "alujo" like us, so easy for her to rock it. Good job, still."

Sandra Oseghe reacted:

"They look so much alike. Mother and daughter? Grandma and granddaughter? This is beautiful.Both of them danced well to the rhythm of the music."

Source: Legit.ng