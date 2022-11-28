A Botswana woman has been sentenced to death after she was caught with 3kg of narcotics at a Bangladeshi airport

The woman's father, Shakwane Molapisi, says a letter found in her luggage indicates his daughter was lured to the South Asian country

Lesedi Molapisi was arrested in January 2022 after airport officials found the substance in her luggage, but Lesidi said she did not know about the drugs

BOTSWANA - The father of a 30-year-old Botswana woman allegedly sentenced to death for smuggling drugs into Bangladesh suspects his daughter was set up.

The woman arrested for smuggling drugs in Bangladesh, Lesedi Molapisi's father thinks she was lured to the South Asian country. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Image

Shakwane Molapisi told Newzroom Afrika that he found a letter in his daughter, Lesedi Malapisi's luggage requesting that the Bangladeshi government grant Lesedi a business visa. The letter was from a Pretoria-based business and claimed Lesedi would be in the country to buy ready-made garments to sell in Southern Africa.

The letter indicates that the company offered to help Lesedi with sourcing the garments and providing accommodation for her stay in Bangladesh. To the concerned father, the letter suggested Lesedi was lured into travelling to the South Asian country.

According to IOL, Lesedi was arrested on arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in January. Reports from when the woman was apprehended indicated that customs officials and an intelligence agency intercepted Lesedi when she crossed the green channel, earmarked for passengers with no goods to declare.

A search of Lesedi's luggage uncovered the narcotics, which were later confirmed as illegal through a drug test. The Botswana native claimed she did not know drugs were in her bags.

Though multiple publications reported that Lesedi would be executed on Friday, 25 November, Molapisi said his daughter is alive and awaiting a trial, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans react to the alleged Botswana drug mule's story

Netizens do not pity Lesedi Molapisi, stating she did the crime, so it's only natural she does time.

Below are some reactions:

@khutso_rasodi commented:

"We don't care! Had she succeeded, she would be bragging about how hard-working she is. Let her face the music."

@londid53 claimed:

"It becomes difficult to feel sorry for her when you hear it is not the first time she got caught. This is the life she chose."

@Kozzy_8 suggested:

"Maybe she must spill the beans so they can also catch the jollof to join in the punishment."

@siphocindi2 added:

"Crime pays!! That's her payment."

