A little girl made heads turn when she catwalked like a supermodel in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd

In a video posted on TikTok by Iyabongwa, the girl took the centre stage and completely stole the show

The video was posted on Christmas day, December 25, and it immediately caught the attention of TikTok users

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A little girl has grabbed the attention of TikTok users with her outstanding ability to catwalk like a model.

The performance of the girl, who was dressed in a knee-length gown, was captured in a video posted by Iyabongwa.

The girl's modelling skill has been hailed by her fans. Photo credit: TikTok/@iyabongwa.

Source: UGC

The short clip lasted just 40 seconds, but it was enough for the girl to sweep the audience off their feet.

Video of a little girl who knows how to catwalk

Her star performance saw the crowd shouting and clapping for her while many more removed their phones to video her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She walked confidently into the arena, making her girlish moves like a professional supermodel.

She walked to each table and greeted those seated with an air of confidence, showing that she was prepared for the show.

Many people who have come across the video have expressed deep admiration for the girl.

She has been called a future supermodel by fans she won after the video was posted on Christmas day, 2022. Over 467k people have seen the clip.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@ntobe.mak said:

"Future Miss South Africa."

@user7395986050853 commented:

"She understood the assignment."

@Thabisov said:

"A generation inspired by Zozi to take up space."

@Lucia commented:

"The confidence."

@Kk said:

"So confident, holding her head up high, I pray that God will continue to bless and strengthen her mom to continue to raise her in God's way."

@Hendrik said:

"The elegance in her walk."

@Caly commented:

"Our future Miss Universe."

@katcheeze said:

"Wow. The confidence in her is out of this world. Mummy take care of this Queen."

Little girl warms hearts with amazing dance steps in video

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that a cute little kid with the Instagram handle @phalovj has warmed hearts on social media with her amazing dance steps as she hopped on the Breakfast Challenge.

In the video, the little girl could be seen putting her hands and legs to work while twisting her waist to a song blaring from a speaker.

Her confidence was palpable as she displayed the stuff she was made of and many instantly fell in love with the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng