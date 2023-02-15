A beautiful bride rejoiced as she danced on her wedding day despite the cold stares she got from guests

Dressed in colourful traditional outfits and high heels, the lady continued her performance as many looked unimpressed

Nigerians who commented on the video wondered why the guests were there if they were not happy about her marriage

A video shared by @simplykiajamal has shown the moment a bride danced with so much joy during her traditional wedding ceremony.

Surrounded by guests, the lady in high heels rocked her body gently to the music. Women close to her had frowns as TikTokers gave different interpretations of their countenances.

Lady continued dancing despite the stares from the crowd. Photo source: @simplykiajamal

Bride dances in heels

Despite the hostile environment, the bride kept up her energy. Many wondered if the people were not happy that she was getting married.

Some people in the crowd whipped out their camera phones to capture the beautiful moment.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

prettyfacehilda said:

"Are they not happy for their sister?"

estherowusuaa163 said:

"Despite their facial expressions, she didn't give a dam*n. I love her energy we no see anybody koraaa."

Tammy Cummings said:

"Who forced them to come sit there cus Eeii."

prettyfacehilda said:

"Are they not happy for their sister?"

Queens Love937 said:

"I don’t like the facial expressions they were giving her."

ojukotimi123 said:

"W b like say she dy more educated than them and she married a rich man cos i no knw y dem no like am."

Mimi said:

"From the way they’re looking at her means, she’s looking beautiful n thinking being her shoes."

Mrs morina said:

"Aaah why are they staring at the bride like that."

Groom and bride couldn't travel home, parents rent and decorate hall, watch them online via projector

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a short video has shown a beautiful absentia wedding where both the bride and groom, who are based abroad, could not make it down to Nigeria.

For the traditional wedding ceremony, both families in the country had a hall decorated for the event and guests were connected to the bride and groom through video streaming.

The MC, @joyous_alaga, who was in Nigeria, handled the event. The groom could be seen dressed in an agbada as he danced. When it was time for the groomsmen and groom to prostrate for the bride's parents, they all did it two continents apart. The groomsmen were in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng