A man who rented a one-room apartment has got many talking with the way he set it all with tasteful furniture

The man bought some home appliances like an AC, a TV set, and a sofa where visitors could always stay without using the bed

Many people who saw his home setup were interested in how much he spent, as others told him to switch off his blue light

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A short video of a man's one-room apartment has got many people wondering how he managed to fit a lot into his small house.

To manage space, the man (@linkstar11) had just a double-seater. At a part of the wall was a tall wardrobe. His flat-screen TV hung on the wall.

Many said that his room looked beautiful. Photo source: @linkstar1

Source: TikTok

Man's beautiful apartment

There was a kingsized bed in the room. Despite that, there was still enough room in the apartment, making people say the apartment was quite big.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He also had an AC to improve the ventilation in the apartment. Many people asked him how much he sunk into making the apartment look good.

Watch the video below:

Somy Doll asked:

"How much did it cost to be like these?"

JAMIN JAMIN X said:

"Nice studio Apartment. Hope to get mine someday."

Lil Joe said:

"Tell me why efcc no suppose carry you, Dope."

Otosky said:

"So na to do fraud come put ring light for house be the thing now."

Clinton said:

"For 1 room again?"

Kenechukwu said:

"Nothing you fit tell me nah yahoo you dey do."

Ernest smart said:

"Remove the sofa so that the room go make set."

Franklin said:

"This cost more than half a million."

SWAGGZ XCHANGE said:

"Ladies avoid that room that has blue light."

Ana said:

"Wow rich kid, really beautiful."

Funky Mzansi man shares pictures of his lush room and shoe collection, group members drop jokes

In more news, Briefly News reported that life is too short to take everything seriously. One man with a sense of humour showed off his shoe collection at an interior design group and had people laughing.

Nowadays people are confident in owning who they are and expressing themselves through design. This man is a lover of shoes and isn'tisn't all that bad on the interior design front, either.

Facebook user Matiyela Malinga took to the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen with a few snaps of his room. Our guy subtly threw in his shoe collection, claiming his bed ain't for sleeping, lol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng